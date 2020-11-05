Analysts Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT at $26.33

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AUPH opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

