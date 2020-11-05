Analysts Set Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Target Price at $67.40

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

CREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Cree alerts:

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cree by 299.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

CREE opened at $64.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.