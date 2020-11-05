Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Price Target at $42.82

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.82.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,127 shares of company stock worth $3,906,600. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

