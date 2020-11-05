Analysts Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target at $128.50

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $121.95 on Monday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $140.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,016.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $2,418,896.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,202.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,381 shares of company stock worth $13,061,011. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.