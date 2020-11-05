Analysts Set Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Price Target at $34.71

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 142.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

