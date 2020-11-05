Analysts Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Price Target at $51.83

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $239,318.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.