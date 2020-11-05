Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Price Target at $62.56

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 42.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

