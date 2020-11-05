Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price at $43.50

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

