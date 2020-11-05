Analysts Set ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Target Price at €6.87

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.87 ($8.08).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €4.25 ($5.00) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.80.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

