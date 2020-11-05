Analysts Set Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Target Price at $47.83

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

TOT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Total alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Total by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Total by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Total by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOT opened at $32.34 on Monday. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.