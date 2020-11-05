Analysts Set Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Price Target at $135.00

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 64,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI opened at $148.83 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

