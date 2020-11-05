Analyzing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Global Ship Lease (NASDAQ:GSL)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease 12.50% 11.47% 3.49%

78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and Global Ship Lease’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.05 $1.09 million N/A N/A Global Ship Lease $261.10 million 0.46 $39.84 million $1.51 4.55

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Castor Maritime and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.67%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Risk and Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Castor Maritime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 45 containerships with an aggregate capacity of 248,968 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

