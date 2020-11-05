Analyzing India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) and EACO (NYSE:EACO)

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) and India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EACO and India Globalization Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $221.24 million 0.41 $9.43 million N/A N/A India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 12.75 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than India Globalization Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EACO and India Globalization Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EACO has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and India Globalization Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 3.87% 16.41% 8.68% India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19%

Summary

EACO beats India Globalization Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs comprising special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. It supplies parts used in the manufacture of products to a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

