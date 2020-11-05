Analyzing Ur-Energy (URG) and Its Competitors

Ur-Energy (NYSE: URG) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ur-Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ur-Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million -$8.42 million -8.46 Ur-Energy Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.66

Ur-Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ur-Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ur-Energy Competitors 736 2830 2632 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Ur-Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Ur-Energy Competitors -17.86% -13.13% -1.33%

Summary

Ur-Energy rivals beat Ur-Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

