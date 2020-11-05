Anchor (ANCT) Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $15,640.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00005375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00068346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00180382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00027293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.01042134 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,814,136 tokens. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

