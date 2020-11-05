Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 1,500 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 8,476.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

