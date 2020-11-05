Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $1,869.40

Shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,869.40, but opened at $1,808.20. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) shares last traded at $1,850.60, with a volume of 1,687,877 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,898.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,792.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 500 shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,295 ($12,143.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 524 shares of company stock valued at $975,804.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

