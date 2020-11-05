Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issues Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

