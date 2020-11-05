Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.