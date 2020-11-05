AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Trading Up 7.4%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 890,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 232,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

