ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANSS stock opened at $329.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $357.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.08.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.