Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.44. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 72.32%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

