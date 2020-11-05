AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading Up 6.7%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.26 and last traded at $151.88. Approximately 115,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 138,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.31.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $997,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,817. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 54.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $217,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

