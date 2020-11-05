AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading Up 6.7%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.26 and last traded at $151.88. Approximately 115,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 138,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.35.
Several analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.31.
In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $997,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,817. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 54.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $217,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.