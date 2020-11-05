Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

AAPL stock opened at $114.95 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $1,954.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

