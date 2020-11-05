ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €15.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.37 ($18.08).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

