Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading Up 6.6%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 632,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,793,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 28.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

