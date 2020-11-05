Ari B. Levy Buys 30,000 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 444,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,451.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TACO stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.
About Del Taco Restaurants
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.
