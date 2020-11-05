ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $220.00

ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $220.00, but opened at $229.28. ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 3,197 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income and financially underserved female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,895 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

