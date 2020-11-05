Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 3,500 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of NetApp by 513.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NetApp by 94.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 68,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NetApp stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

