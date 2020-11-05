Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 8,000 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Vistra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

