Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 8,900 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 347.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE MGM opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.