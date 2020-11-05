Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $179,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in The Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.75. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.