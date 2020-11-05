Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $193,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 159.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

