Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.