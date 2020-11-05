Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $986,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,416 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 331,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 67,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 53,196 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

