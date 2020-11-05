Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $117,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. 140166 raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $165.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

