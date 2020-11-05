Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $159,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,220 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.31 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,149,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

