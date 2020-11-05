Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $66,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,238 shares of company stock valued at $231,141 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

PEG stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

