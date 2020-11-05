Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $140,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,639 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,609,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,007,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

