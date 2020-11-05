Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $198,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $772,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 497,105 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 124.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Lincoln National by 14.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($3.01). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

