Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

