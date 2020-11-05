Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 638.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Zscaler by 28.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $625,392.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,842,807 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $145.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

