Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 188.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after buying an additional 908,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 717,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,303,000 after buying an additional 428,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.88.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.