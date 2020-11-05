Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 45.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CME Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CME Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,975.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock worth $3,388,931. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $150.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

