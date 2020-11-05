Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 5,140 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastenal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,380,000 after purchasing an additional 432,559 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 51.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 10,750 shares worth $520,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

FAST stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

