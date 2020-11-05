Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 650 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 108.0% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,443,373.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

Shares of MSCI opened at $398.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.86. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $399.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.10 and a 200 day moving average of $348.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

