Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 75 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $634.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $617.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

