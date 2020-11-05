Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $152,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 269.6% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 342,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

