Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $191,000 Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 161,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Athene in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

Athene stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.