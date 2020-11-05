Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,427.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,437.80 ($31.85).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABF. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Michael McLintock acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,718 ($22.45) per share, with a total value of £154,620 ($202,012.02).

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,690.50 ($22.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,822.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,885.03. Associated British Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

About Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

